Whiting Law Group Ltd. added Allison L. Hostetler as an associate.Hostetler received her law degree from Notre Dame in 2020. She will concentrate her legal practice on individuals seriously harmed or killed in trucking crashes.• Malman Law added Brennan B. Hutson as an associate in the firm’s Chicago office.Hutson began his career as a trial attorney at Taxman Pollock Murray & Bekkerman LLC, where he represented victims of wrongful death, construction accidents, and motor vehicle accidents, as well as …