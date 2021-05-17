Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP added John A. Glassgow as a partner to the firm’s Corporate practice group and Healthcare industry team. He was previously at Winston & Strawn LLP.Glassgow concentrates his practice on mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and financing transactions representing private equity funds, independent sponsors, and their portfolio companies with a particular focus on healthcare providers.• Quarles & Brady LLP added Ony Beverly to the firm as chief people …