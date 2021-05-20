Polsinelli added Allison G. Castillo as of counsel to the firm’s national Health Care Industry Practice in Chicago.Castillo brings more than a decade of experience to her practice counseling health care industry clients on operational and regulatory matters.• Michael Best LLP added Courtney D. Tedrowe as a partner to the firm’s Labor & Employment Relations practice group in Chicago.Tedrowe served as a partner at Novack and Macey LLP where his clients included hedge funds, private equity firms, major …