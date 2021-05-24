Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP added Kathleen M. McNamara as a partner. She was previously a partner at Berger Schatz.McNamara focuses her practice on divorce matters related to the valuation and division of complex assets, income tracing, spousal maintenance and child support, and high-conflict custody disputes, as well as negotiating and drafting premarital and postmarital agreements.• O’Hagan Meyer added David A. Baugh and John D. Dalton as partners. The two join the firm with more than 40 combined years of …