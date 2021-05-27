Laner Muchin Ltd. announced Jennifer A. Naber as a new member of the firm’s executive committee and co-chair of the firm’s litigation group. The firm has also elected Jeffrey “Jeff” S. Fowler as co-chair of the firm’s litigation group.Naber concentrates her practice in federal and state employment litigation. She has experience litigating complex wage and hour claims and Illinois BIPA class actions. Fowler focuses on dispute resolution in federal and state trial and appellate courts and administrative agencies.
