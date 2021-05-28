Schiff Hardin LLP launched its new environmental, social and governance team, which will help companies develop appropriate disclosures and institutional programs that incorporate ESG principles.Amy C. Antoniolli will lead the team along with partners Sarah A. W. Fitts, Jane E. Montgomery and Katherine S. Walton. Antoniolli is an environmental lawyer with experience in administrative and enforcement-related issues, including counseling clients on ESG-related regulatory matters and compliance strategies. Fitts advises on …