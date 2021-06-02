The North Suburban Legal Aid Clinic added Lesley Rodriguez as its Housing Community Navigator focusing on community outreach with specific attention to addressing the eviction crisis, which has been heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.• The University of Illinois College of Law last week received a $5 million dollar donation from attorneys Karen Gatsis Anderson and Kimball R. Anderson to establish the Kimball R. and Karen Gatsis Anderson Center for Advocacy and Professionalism.The donation will enable the law school …