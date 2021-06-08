Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP named Matea Bozja, Amanda L. Brown and Jessica L. Schmiege as counsel in the firm’s Chicago office.Bozja regularly represents clients in diverse and sophisticated real estate matters, with a specific focus on Real Estate Investment Trust-related transactions; Brown represents a clients in federal and state court civil litigation, including securities, shareholder derivative, antitrust and breach of contract actions; and Schmiege focuses on mergers and acquisitions, corporate …