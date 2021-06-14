Steptoe & Johnson LLP added Rachel M. Cannon as a partner to the firm’s Investigations & White-Collar Defense Group. She was previously a partner at Dentons US LLP.Cannon has experience in cryptocurrency matters and has advised public companies and entrepreneurs about regulatory and other issues surrounding cryptocurrencies, initial coin offerings and blockchain technology.• Kaveny + Kroll LLC partner Jeffrey J. Kroll spoke at the Delaware Trial Lawyers Association’s annual convention on June 11 …