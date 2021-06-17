Daley Mohan Groble PC promoted Tyler E. Roland and Matthew J. Hammer to partners. It also welcomed Brandon A. Kim to the firm.Roland’s litigation practice includes FELA, commercial matters, municipal and police defense, labor and employment, insurance coverage disputes and appeals for clients such as railroads and heavy manufacturers and municipalities to privately held LLCs and individuals.Hammer’s practice includes employment law litigation, commercial counseling and personal injury defense for transportation …