The North Suburban Legal Aid Clinic added Alfredo Diaz as a bilingual intake specialist.Diaz will support all three law practice areas. He will be responsible for gathering information from new and prospective clients and referring eligible applicants to attorneys and staff members. He will also answer questions related to services and assist with general administrative support.• Bryce Downey & Lenkov LLC managing capital member Jeanne M. Hoffmann presented at Managing Partner Forum’s virtual conference …