Golan Christie Taglia LLP announced Anthony R. Taglia will begin his term as managing partner on June 30. He will succeed Stephen L. Golan who has served in the role since the firm was founded in 1993.Taglia joined the firm as an associate and was elected to partner in 2002. For more than 20 years, he has focused his practice in the areas of corporate law and governance, mergers and acquisitions, taxation and estate planning and commercial real estate law.• Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP hosted a virtual …