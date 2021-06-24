Akerman LLP partner and former U.S. District Chief Judge Rubén Castillo has been selected as the winner of the Chambers Diversity & Inclusion Awards: North America 2021 for his commitment across multiple aspects of diversity and inclusion in the legal profession.Castillo has long been an advocate of change and is viewed by his peers as a pivotal force in promoting diversity and inclusion in the federal court system and Chicago’s legal community.He focuses his practice at Akerman on corporate investigations, white …