Polsinelli added Carlos A. Ortiz as shareholder to the firm’s national Employment Advice & Investigations Practice. He was previously a partner at Hinshaw & Culberston LLP.Ortiz focuses his practice in the areas of employment compliance, immigration and mobility, and also has extensive experience in consumer and class-action financial services litigation.• Freeborn & Peters LLP announced it elevated attorneys Jessica Kirkwood Alley, Katheleen A. Ehrhart and Jeffrey A. Rossman to equity partner and …