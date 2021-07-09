Schiff Hardin announced the expansion of its Trusts and Estates group with the addition of Kiran Uppal as counsel in Chicago.Uppal brings experience in developing and implementing complex estate plans for affluent multi-generational families, including preparation of wills, revocable living trusts, granted retained annuity trusts, qualified personal residence trusts, and irrevocable grantor trusts.In addition to handling gift and generation-skipping transfer planning, and trusts and estates administration for clients …