Much Shelist recently announced leadership changes to its Management Committee and at the practice group levels.Sheryl Jaffee Halpern, chair of the firm’s Labor & Employment group, and Courtney Mayster, chair of the firm’s Real Estate group, were elected to the Management Committee. Mitchell S. Roth, Steve P. Blonder, Greg B. Mann, Michael B. Shaw, and Glenn D. Taxman were re-elected to the Management Committee.Six attorneys were named vice chair of their respective service groups: Evan D. Brown in the …