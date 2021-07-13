Cook County Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans announced the appointment of Cook County Circuit Judge Kerry M. Kennedy as acting presiding judge of the 5th Municipal District in Bridgeview.Kennedy was first elected judge in December 2002, after a countywide election. After serving several months in the 1st Municipal District, he was assigned to the Bridgeview courthouse. He has exclusively handled criminal cases during his time in the 5th Municipal District.• Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP added Michael P. O …