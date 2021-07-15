Clifford Law Offices added Yvette Loizon as partner and Emily A. Herbick as an associate.Loizon joins the firm with a litigation background after serving in the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for 12 years where she managed all aspects of complex, cutting-edge cases, from investigation to litigation, such as the first terrorism trial ever brought in state court.Herbick formerly served as a judicial extern with 1st District Illinois Appellate Court Justice Terrence J. Lavin.• Venable LLP added Timothy …