Polsinelli added Kimberlie Pearlman as shareholder and Nataly M. Yosef as an associate in the firm’s Chicago office.Pearlman joins the firm’s national Real Estate Practice, bringing tangible general counsel and development experience, including more than a decade as real estate associate and partner with DLA Piper.Yosef, a new Real Estate Practice attorney, works on transactions and development-related real estate matters.• Dickinson Wright PLLC member Ronald A. Damashek has been named a finalist for the …