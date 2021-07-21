Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP announced changes in leadership of several firm practice areas as part of its periodic rotations done to share leadership opportunities and responsibilities within the firm.Lawrence D. Levin and Mark D. Wood will co-lead the firm’s Capital Markets group. Peter A. Siddiqui will serve as the new co-chair of the Insolvency and Restructuring practice.
