Clark Hill expanded its Healthcare practice with the addition of Jose Vela Jr., as a senior counsel for the firm’s Chicago and Houston offices. His practice will focus on representing clients in the health care industry with regard to compliance, insurance payment and reimbursement and information technology issues.Vela Jr. joins the firm from the U.S. Department of Justice where he served for more than 20 years as assistant United States attorney and lead trial attorney in Texas handling health care fraud matters. He …