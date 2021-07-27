Arnold & Porter added Valarie Hays as a partner to its White Collar Defense & Investigations practice. Hays, who served five years as an assistant U.S. attorney, will lead she white collar practice in the Chicago office.Hays has tried nearly 20 jury trials and conducted more than 150 criminal and corporate investigations in her career. She represents companies and individuals in government investigations and prosecutions, in complex commercial litigation, False Claims Act, and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act matters. …