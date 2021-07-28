Clifford Law Offices associate Tracy A. Brammeier, who is a liaison counsel in the complex litigation involving the crash of a Boeing jet in Ethiopia, will be speaking at the American Bar Association Tort Trial and Insurance Practice (TIPS) conference to be held Oct. 28-29 in Washington, D.C. Brammeier was appointed liaison counsel in the federal district court litigation involving the 2019 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft that crashed in Ethiopia, killing all on board. Clifford Law Offices represents 72 of those passengers from …