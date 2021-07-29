Applegate & Thorne-Thomsen has added Xiang Siow as an attorney.Siow brings five years of experience to his practice focused on community development projects, particularly New Markets Tax Credit-financed transactions. Prior to joining the firm, he represented business clients in real estate and financing transactions and the real estate aspects of other corporate transactions.Siow is involved with the Public Interest Law Initiative as a member of the group’s Young Professionals Board and its Working Group on …