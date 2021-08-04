Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP added Georgia Alexakis as a partner in the firm’s Government Enforcement, Investigations & White Collar Criminal Defense practice.The firm also added Keyonn Pope to its commercial disputes and litigation practice.Finally, Riley Safer added Monique B. Howery as counsel.Alexakis joins Riley Safer following nearly nine years with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois, where she most recently served as Deputy Chief of Appeals in its Criminal …