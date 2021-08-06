Benesch partner Bob Morgan was appointed as vice chair to the Cannabis Law and Policy General Committee of the American Bar Association for the 2021-22 bar year.This position provides Morgan opportunities to work and network with leaders from around the country, be at the forefront of emerging issues, participate in nationally recognized CLE programs, publish in ABA publications, and participate in and help plan activities that enhance professional development, ethics, diversity, and public service.Morgan is a health care …