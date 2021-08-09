Benesch partner Juan Morado Jr. has been selected to participate in the ninth class of the Edgar Fellows Program this year.The Edgar Fellows Program strives to develop leadership and governing capacity in Illinois. Its members address major policy issues without permitting partisan, ethnic and regional rivalries to trump statesmanship.Morado, a member of the Benesch Health Care & Life Sciences Practice Group, is one of a few members chosen from the private sector, as the balance of the class is current elected …