Redgrave LLP added Martin T. Tully as partner. He comes to the firm with more than three decades of high-stakes litigation experience as well as experience in information law issues. He was most recently a founding partner at Actuate Law LLC.Tully counsels clients on best practices for efficient and effective legal, technology, and business solutions and navigates the space between the law and technology. At Redgrave, Tully will utilize his background regarding data privacy and cybersecurity to expand the firm’s …