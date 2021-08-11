SmithAmundsen LLC added attorneys Jeff Young and Gerry Rohrer to the firm.Young joins the firm’s construction and product liability practice groups. He represents clients in the construction and professional services industries, including owners and operators, property inspectors, and condominium associations. He helps his clients face issues arising out of negligence, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, professional malpractice, and product liability.Rohrer joins SmithAmundsen’s Construction Practice …