Nixon Peabody added Gregg M. Dorman as a partner in its Real Estate practice group in Chicago. Dorman is the fourth addition to the group this year.Dorman has more than 35 years of experience, both in the U.S. and internationally, on aspects of complex commercial real estate transactions, including the acquisition, disposition, exchange, financing, development, leasing, construction, management, and operation of all types of real estate assets and interests.Dorman’s clients include global corporations, international …