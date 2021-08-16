Novack and Macey LLP added three associates to the firm’s roster — Ian Flanagan, Stephanie M. Moon and McKinsie N. Villarreal.Flanagan focuses his practice on commercial litigation. He clerked for U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood in the Northern District of Illinois.Moon focuses her practice on general litigation matters including white-collar crimes, class actions, health care, and legal malpractice disputes. She served as a judicial extern for the U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael T. Mason.Villarreal focuses …