Loyola University of Chicago School of Law and the Institute for Inclusion in the Legal Profession have partnered for the fall 2021 semester to hold the first accredited law school course designed to teach potential members of the profession of diversity, equity and inclusion issues.The course, titled “Diversity and Inclusion: A Social and Professional Responsibility,” will cover DEI issues, challenges, successes, and strategies within the context of DEI as a professional responsibility.The course will be …