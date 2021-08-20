Golan Christie Taglia has added Jeffrey C. Rambach and Leynee Cruz Flores as partners, and Laurie I. Smigielski as counsel.Rambach’s practice centers on tax credits, transactional tax, private client/wealth management and non-profit organizations in many industries.Cruz Flores works on trusts and estates, litigation of wills, trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney and estate planning.Smigielski concentrates her work on commercial litigation and employment matters.• The Institute for Inclusion in the Legal …