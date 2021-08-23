The 2021 Chicago Bar Association and Chicago Bar Foundation Pro Bono & Public Service Awards honored seven with awards last month. The honorees were:Alyssa Phillips (Chicago Coalition for the Homeless) was awarded the Kimball R. Anderson and Karen Gatsis Anderson Public Interest Law Fellowship.Theresa Duckett (BMO Harris Bank) was awarded the Exelon Outstanding Corporate Counsel Award.Cook County Circuit Court Associate Judge Maxwell Griffin Jr., was awarded the Justice Thomas L. Kilbride Public Service Award.Jenner …