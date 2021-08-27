Brian C. Fetzer has joined Motherway & Napleton LLP in Chicago where he will concentrate in representing plaintiffs in cases involving medical negligence, catastrophic injury and wrongful death.He joined Motherway & Napleton from Johnson & Bell.• Karbal, Cohen, Economou, Silk, & Dunne LLC Capital Member Newton C. Marshall will discuss professional liability law during a Illinois Engineering Law webinar set for Friday, Sept. 17.The webinar will cover issues impacting licensed professionals engineers …