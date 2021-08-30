The Illinois Supreme Court named Cook County Circuit Court Judge Cara LeFevour Smith as the director of the statewide pretrial services in adult criminal proceedings. Wendy Venvertloh was named deputy director.LeFevour Smith has served as judge since 2019. She started in the 1st Municipal District and now works in the Juvenile Justice Division. She also served as chief policy adviser to Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart before joining the bench.Venvertloh currently is the AOIC’s pretrial services administrator. She …