Vivid Seats Inc. announced David Morris will serve as general counsel. Morris is an e-commerce veteran who brings legal and business experience working with consumer internet platforms. Prior to joining Vivid Seats, Morris served as vice president and associate general counsel at Tripadvisor Inc.
•
Rathje Woodward LLC added attorney Lawrence A. Stein to its Wheaton office. Stein will represent parties in civil and criminal actions in state and federal courts and other tribunals. As lead or sole counsel …