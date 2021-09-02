Sweeney, Scharkey & Blanchard LLC added Kristin L. Rakowski as a partner. Rakowski brings more than a decade of litigation, investigative, and compliance experience to the firm.Most recently she was senior corporate counsel for CDW Corporation and will strengthen the firm’s Trials & Controversies and Investigations practices.• Smith Blake Hill LLC announced the addition of Tim Dobry as partner. Dobry joins the firm from DuPage Medical Group, where he was the associate general counsel. He has also been a …