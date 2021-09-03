Romeo Quinto Judith S. Sherwin

Aronberg Goldgehn has added Judith S. Sherwin as of counsel to its Chicago office. Sherwin will focus on health care matters, representing hospitals, long-term care providers, nursing homes, and other health care providers in litigation, regulatory, compliance, and transactional matters. She also has experience with alternative dispute resolution, serving as an arbitrator registered with the American Arbitration Association, the American Health Lawyers Association, and as a bar-certified mediator for The Chicago Bar Association.

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP Chicago litigation partner Romeo Quinto will be honored by Loyola University Chicago School of Law with the 2020 Francis J. Rooney/St. Thomas More Award on October 23 during the school’s Alumni Awards. Both last year’s and this year’s (2021) honorees are being recognized during next month’s ceremony due to the pandemic.

Quinto is a commercial litigator with nearly 20 years of experience handling complex business disputes in federal and state courts across the United States, at the trial and appellate levels, and in domestic and international arbitration. Quinto’s clients include leading pharmaceutical and health care companies, financial institutions, and transportation companies.