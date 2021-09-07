Effective today, C. Barry Montgomery has joined Esbrook Law P.C. as senior counsel.Montgomery has decades of experience and a national reputation as a trial lawyer and strategist in the areas of complex commercial litigation, product liability, mass tort, class actions, construction litigation, insurance litigation and corporate transactions. He is a Fellow of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers and a Fellow of the International Society of Barristers.• The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of …