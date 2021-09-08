ADR Systems has added retired Cook County Circuit Court Judge Christopher E. Lawler to its panel of neutrals. He will serve as a senior mediator and arbitrator. He previously served in the circuit court’s Law Division Motion Section.Lawler’s work as a pretrial judge helped litigants resolve their disputes, especially when civil jury trials were suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ADR Systems said in a release.• Cozen O’Connor Public Strategies, an affiliate of the law firm Cozen O'Connor, …