Gregory A. Bauer, a nationally recognized leveraged finance lawyer, joined Ropes & Gray’s finance practice in the Chicago office.Bauer has more than 20 years of experience working on a variety of financing and restructuring transactions. He represents private equity sponsors, borrowers, institutional investors, lenders and mezzanine funds in secured and unsecured finance transactions. He also has experience in business restructuring, including negotiating debtor-in-possession and other bankruptcy-related …