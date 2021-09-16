Financial services law firm Murphy & McGonigle announced Ross Pazzol, a former assistant general counsel for the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, has joined the Chicago office as partner.Pazzol is a financial services lawyer who brings experience from both the CME and the Securities and Exchange Commission. At Murphy & McGonigle, he will advise firm clients regarding compliance with CFTC, SEC, and Federal Reserve Board regulations. His experience includes advising clearing organizations, exchanges, hedge funds, and …