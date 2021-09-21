Berger Schatz LLP added Meredith C. Janes to the firm as an associate.She practices family law and has extensive litigation experience in protracted child-related disputes and complex high net worth divorces.• Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP announced Shuhana Khan as its chief talent and diversity officer.With more than a decade of legal talent management experience, Khan will focus on further development of the intellectual property law firm’s human resources strategies for attorney and staff talent …