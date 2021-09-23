Rimon Law has added investment management attorney Nicole M. Kalajian as a partner in the firm’s Chicago office.Kalajian represents securities and commodities professionals in a variety of regulatory, compliance and corporate matters. She has experience advising private fund clients, including hedge funds, commodity pools, private equity funds, cryptocurrency funds, venture capital funds, real estate funds, fund of funds and socially responsible investment vehicles.• Levin Schreder & Carey Ltd. added …