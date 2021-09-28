Winston & Strawn LLP added corporate counsel Jeffrey R. Shuman as a partner in the firm’s Chicago office and as a member of its Capital Markets Practice.In nearly two decades of corporate work, Shuman has focused his practice on meeting the corporate and transactional needs of public and private companies across a range of M&A and capital markets transactions, in addition to providing general corporate counsel.Shuman has worked on numerous M&A transactions valued over $1 billion across a range of …