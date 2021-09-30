Applegate & Thorne-Thomsen has added Alana Paris as an associate attorney.As a member of the firm’s Tax Group, Paris focuses her practice on tax structuring of transactions eligible for federal low-income housing tax credits, new markets tax credits and historic tax credits, and working with nonprofit and tax-exempt organizations.Paris graduated from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law. She is a member of the American Bar Association’s Forum on Affordable Housing and Community Development Law, and Section …