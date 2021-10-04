James "Jamie" Stevens joined Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr’s Chicago office as counsel in the Condominium and Community Associations Practice.In his work with the leaders of condominium and other common interest communities on governing documents, finances, litigation and transactional issues, Stevens provides perspective and knowledge in legal matters. His experience includes drafting easements, bylaws and declarations; advising on developer turnover matters and assessment collection; interpreting …