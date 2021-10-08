The Circuit Judges of the 23rd Judicial Circuit, consisting of DeKalb and Kendall Counties, unanimously selected Judge Bradley J. Waller to serve as its next chief judge beginning Dec. 6, 2021.Waller was first appointed to the bench as an associate judge in January 2013, and subsequently appointed as a circuit judge in July 2014 by the Illinois Supreme Court. He was elected to that position in 2016.Prior to becoming a judge, Waller practiced law in DeKalb County. He is a graduate of Northern Illinois University and the NIU …