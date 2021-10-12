Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP elevated two lawyers to partner — Matthew Russell and Saghi Fattahian.Russell was a labor and employment associate. Fattahian was an employee benefits of counsel.• Georgetown University Law Center Professor Maria Glover has been named the annual Robert A. Clifford Scholar-in-Residence at DePaul University College of Law.A committee of leading civil justice faculty examined the work of professors nationwide who have contributed to this field and chose Glover as the national &ldquo …